The influencer Clare Nasti she is not new to over the top declarations and grand gestures that cause her to end up at the center of heated controversy. And even the latest outburst on Instagram by the future wife of Lazio striker Mattia Zaccagni is bound to cause discussion.

The 25-year-old, who became the mother of the child Thiago last November, she returned to Instagram after a few days of absence to explain to her 2 million followers that she had experienced some difficult time following a theft. The Neapolitan influencer did not provide many details on the dynamics of the theft, “I don’t even want to talk about it, material things can be bought back”, but she launched into a harsh outburst.

THE words of Chiara Nasti — "Now there are troglodytes and gypsies around" said Nasti in a story on Instagram, continuing with "obviously karma exists, and they will buy all medicines. I'm sorry to say it but it is so, because there are people of shit * * around". The short story, however, ended with a good wishes for your future: "But fortunately beautiful things will arrive and therefore we are super positive".

The upcoming wedding with Zaccagni — Among the “beautiful things” on the horizon there is obviously the marriage with Mattia Zaccagni, set for June 20, 2023. The date was announced in recent days by the influencer and by Zaccagni himself, but the details of the ceremony and the location chosen by the couple are still top secret.

Those who follow the young couple on social media already know that the wedding promises to be sparkling and, hopefully, without controversy. Suffice it to say that last May Nasti and Zaccagni had decided to reveal the sex of the baby who would arrive in a few months renting the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for a figure, according to well-informed people, of 60 thousand euros. Those images had been around the web in Italy, albeit with the opposite effect to that hoped for by the couple.

The response from social network users had been almost unanimous, "A tremendous cafonata", and the influencer's reply had contributed to attract even more criticism: "The truth is that you have never seen such a thing. To despise because you cannot have the same makes you so small that you cannot even imagine".