Chiara Nasti has recently concluded her love story with the Roma player Nicolò Zaniolo. After the end of their relationship, the Neapolitan influencer was pinched alongside another footballer: some sources say they are certain that Chiara Nasti is in love again!

Chiara Nasti he found it again the love? The Neapolitan influencer has recently been at the center of gossip for his relationship with the Roma player Nicolò Zaniolo: their story had been very intense but also very short and, just a few months after the announcement, the confirmation of the breakup arrived.

According to some rumors, however, Chiara Nasti could finally have found serenity, always at the side of a soccer player! It was to reveal this scoop Amedeo Venza, than from his profile Instagram he said he was certain of a passion that blossomed precisely in conjunction with the beginning of summer.

Like many characters in the show, Chiara Nasti has chosen the island of Ibiza and right here he would meet Mattia Zaccagni, 26-year-old midfielder under Hellas Verona.

Chiara Nasti: new love with Mattia Zaccagni?

To confirm the existence of an acquaintance, some images that portray have also appeared the influencer and the soccer player together. Although the two have never been immortalized alone, but always with a group of friends, from the photos it can be seen that Chiara Nasti is Mattia Zaccagni first they took a boat ride and then they also spent the evening together in a club.

“The passion”, wrote Amedeo Venza on his Instagram profile. According to the indiscretions, in fact, it would be certain that something is being born between the two that goes beyond a simple friendship. For now, however, those directly involved continue to share on Instagram the shots of their holidays without making any reference to theirs attendance.

It is probably a flirt born in the summer and, for this reason, the couple is still waiting before formalizing the relationship through social media: only time will reveal if it is about true love!