Chiara Nasti has once again ended up at the center of the controversy. The girl, one of the most attacked influencers on social media, has become a mother for two months but there are many who still don’t consider her up to her role and continue to make fun of her.

Since announced to be pregnant of her first child, Chiara Nasti has been filled with criticism and accusations. In fact, the woman is now used to being attacked and teased but this time a end up at the center of controversy with her were also the baby and the future husband.

Chiara, in fact, at the beginning had caused discussion for having spoken of “Zaniolo shrimp” then for making fun of women who gain weight in pregnancy, accusing them of “svaccare”.

After the birth of baby, instead, the accusations came because of the tattoo done a few days after giving birth and those for the fact that the girl had complained about how much she is challenging being a mom.

In these hours, as if that weren’t enough, the girl has been accused of treating her son like a doll.

Chiara Nasti accused: bad mother?

Yesterday Chiara Nasti posted some on her very popular and really active profile shots together with Thiago, the firstborn had only two months ago. While she and her partner Mattia Zaccagni they are enjoying the small, the haters of the Neapolitan influencer continue to attack the woman.

What made the public turn up their noses was above all the way in which the You were born she holds her son who, as many have pointed out, is not a toy. Chiara, however, did not let herself be discouraged by badness received and so he immediately clarified his position.

But the amount of stupid comments under my photos? People who remind me that my son is not a doll. But what kind of disease do they suffer? For real stop. Sane people mistake you for when they read idiots. You really do great bad figure. Be people with a desire to improve and not get damned when there’s really no need. Attack the unassailable.

wrote in these hours among his stories, defending himself from criticisms. Someone, however, pointed out that just a few months ago the influencer had insisted that he would not show the child on social media and today, however, he changed his mind!

YOU WILL NEVER SEE IT… (cit.) At this point I assume the brain, because we still wait in vain.

in fact, it reads below the post. What do you think?