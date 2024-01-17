Pregnant Chiara Nasti does not give up raw food and wine during pregnancy. The word of the nutritionist

Chiara Nasti is pregnant again. And so far nothing strange. But the 25-year-old Neapolitan influencer and wife since last June of Mattia Zaccagni, a Lazio striker, has shaken social media after sharing her conduct in recent stories on Instagram and in some exchanges with followers.

READ ALSO: Pedretti case, chef Lele Usai: “Restaurants destroyed by social media and taxes”

As reported by Red shrimp, the influencer meanwhile says yes to highlightsbecause “when children were born, before, there weren't all these restrictions”, and yes to gymnastics: “For my mental well-being, I want to not neglect myself, period. I must not be acclaimed because I show my retention or because I put on 30 kilos.” Again, yes to the raw “if I go to a place I know”and – presumably – green light for red wine: in a story Nasti publishes the detail of a dinner at the Alfredo alla Scrofa restaurant in Rome where they appear, as well as two dishes of fettuccine Alfredo a half-full glass and an electronic cigarette (but we are not able to know whether they were his or the diner's).

The “debate” between defenders and accusers did not take long to explode, and it is not just ordinary people who are speaking. “Giving such a message, in this historical moment, is dangerous because everything can be taken for good and become an object of imitation”, claims Caterina Pamphilibiologist and nutritionist, to whom we asked to shed some light on the real dangers and false myths about food during pregnancy.

“There toxoplasmosisone of the most risky pathologies for the fetus, can occur for example with raw unwashed vegetables and raw meat, the listeriosis also with raw milk cheeses. Alcohol is then banned because it passes directly to the placenta and can cause significant damage to the baby”, he explains. “We must therefore be careful without falling into exaggeration and false beliefs. Raw vegetables can be eaten if well washed, raw fish even if we are one hundred percent certain that it is blast chilled and well preserved. Furthermore, given the current regulations on controls, packaged foods are safer than those consumed in restaurantswhere we have no real perception of what happens in the kitchen”.

“I understand that a woman wants to feel calmer, but there is no need to use disinfectants to wash vegetables or to overcook meat until it becomes dry and tough and the egg, which becomes “safe” at 65 degrees. Green light also for foods mistakenly considered raw such as mozzarellawhich as it is “spun curd” has undergone a cooking process”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

