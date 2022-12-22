Chiara Nasti and Zaccagni get married in June 2023

Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni get married. The gossip about the influencer’s orange blossom with the Lazio champion is confirmed. “Are you thinking of getting married?”, one follower asked. “We wanted to keep the news as confidential as possible, but today I read that it is in all the newspapers. Anyway yes, in June we get married”, the confirmation of Chiara Nasti during a short Q&A on Instagram.

Chiara Nasti and Zaccagni, the birth of their son Thiago in November 2022

In short, wedding in 2023 for Chiara Nasti and Zaccagni after 2022, in mid-November, had brought the joy of birth of his son Thiago: “Sometimes we take for granted the gifts that life gives us! I’ve never tried – had written the Lazio footballer on Instagram a few minutes after the birth ended – such a thrill, when I saw you come out my little one you made my heart explode with joy! Thank you my love”.

“Welcome mom and dad love. We love you to death!”, the words that mother Chiara Nasti had instead posted.

Subscribe to the newsletter

