Selvaggia Lucarelli started with a post on Instagram, but Chiara Nasti did not want to remain silent and indeed responded in kind. A real social “brawl” between the fashion blogger and the journalist started yesterday.

It is not uncommon to hear the name of Wild Lucarelli protagonist of some diatribe or clash … this time Lucarelli attacked the very young fashion blogger Chiara Nasti, also often at the center of controversy.

The influencer has recently recovered from Covid and has chosen to intervene on the subject, publicly. Her Instagram profile is followed by almost two million people and among the many who have read the thought of Nasti, also Wild Lucarelli.

The latter, however, could not refrain from responding to the Neapolitan influencer, who wrote:

I know people who will have problems all their life or have had significant problems.With what I say I do not want to influence anyone and no one should take someone as an example, but simply think about it and get there alone. Having a mind of your own to think about what's best for yourself.

Chiara Nasti she had preferred to remain silent at the beginning, then – only once cured – she publicly revealed that she had tested positive for Covid and began to intervene on the subject, especially as regards the delicate debate on vaccines. As reported above, the Nasti he said his without wanting to beat or say he was right. He simply showed his concern about adverse reactions to the vaccine and advised to always choose according to his own opinion.

But Wild Lucarelli found the comments of Chiara Nasti absolutely out of place but also risky, given that as an influencer, Nasti can really be able to “condition” or, in any case, “put the flea in the ear”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli attacks Nasti, she replies

When Wild Lucarelli he decided to attack Chiara Nasti because aberrated by what the fashion blogger said about vaccines, the “uproar” broke out.

The journalist published a post containing screenshots of the stories of Chiara Nasti, to then comment on it:

Chiara Nasti, 2 million followers, explains that he is full of his peers ruined by adverse reactions to vaccines. Of course he says this in the light of his numerous insights into the case and his investigations published in the main national newspapers that deny the science. Since the girl is so attentive to the problem of adverse reactions, she could tell about those from total or local anesthesia, from substances used in aesthetic medicine and so on, given that at 17 she had already undergone demanding operations to increase the breasts and with the aesthetic medicine seems to me to have some confidence. Certainly more than with vaccines. Make it useful starting from there, then tell us about the rest. Or maybe not.

Lucarelli certainly did not go lightly and responded to Chiara Nasti not so much by responding to her speech on vaccines but by going to attack the influencer on some aesthetic and personal issues. A fact that Nasti did not accept, so much so that she immediately commented on the rival’s post, specifying:

Just because my looks have been on your dick since I was 17… doesn’t give you the right to attack me every time. Send some very serious messages. Nobody can express their thoughts anymore. I do it when I want, and as I like. But you are nobody but a poor madwoman who is angry with everyone and you know it.

Not only that, Chiara Nasti – after the comment – has also published some outbursts and answers on Instagram stories, holding back her anger very little:

No one can take a fuck off! You make me look like a blow-up doll only for only getting a pair of boobs twice because I had problems. You are ashamed.

The quarrel also continued under the post of Lucarelli, in which she again replied to the influencer and a nice little dig emerged among the comments:

But so she didn’t get vaccinated and the restaurant photos she posts in the stories are old, right?

In short, the quarrel between the two has been heated and, for now, it seems not to be over yet. They will continue to argue via social media or the bitter clash between Chiara Nasti And Wild Lucarelli will it soon have an end?