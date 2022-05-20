After the gender reveal party, Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni reveal the color of the bow: the future unborn is a boy

Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni they rented the Olympic stadium in Rome for their gender reveal party. A fashion that is now depopulating in the last two years, in the entertainment world and beyond.

It is an organized party, in which the future mother and the future father reveal to everyone the bow color of the baby that is about to be born. The well-known Lazio footballer rented the stadium and kicked the most important shot of his life. At the same time as the ball entered the net, the phrase appeared on the big screen: “It’s a boy”. And immediately a shower of blue confetti, color games and a fireworks display fell. The scene was filmed by the same influencer and future mother Chiara Nasti and then published on her official social profile.

All the friends and family members of the two lovers were present at the Olimpico, waiting for find out the news. Also present were the mascots of two babies, a boy and a girl.

A show that was not, however well seen by numerous followers of the influencer and the footballer, who have criticized them, defining the gender reveal party as one “Embarrassing boorish”a “Degradation”a “Trash” of a money that should have been more intimate.

Phrases that Chiara Nasti did not like at all and that she decided to to comment always through its social channels.

Gender reveal party Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni: the release of the future mother

Through her Instagram stories, Chiara Nasti wanted respond in kind to all those who criticized and negatively commented on the party organized to reveal the sex of her baby. Here are the words of the famous influencer: