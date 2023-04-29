After the birth of their son Thiago, the couple formed by Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni they are ready for a new important step: the two will in fact marry very soon. This was announced by the influencer herself, who posted a photo on her social networks of her while she tries on the dress she will wear during the wedding, to then announce that the ceremony will take place in 52 days. The comment from the Lazio centre-forward was not long in coming, who wrote: “You will be the most beautiful bride in the world”.