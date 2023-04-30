Chiara Nasti has returned to rail against the haters who often comment on her photos and stories. The influencer, who also notices that she does not mince words when addressing those who offend her, is often under attack from those who criticize her way of being, her way of being a mother and her life in general.

The last episode in the past few hours when Chiara Nasti posted a photo on her Instagram profile that sees her with a one-piece swimsuit from the new collection, on top of a piebald horse. A follower then wrote to her: “In a serious country you would find it hard to clean the toilets in Autogrills”. To the comment, Chiara replied: “Oh well, don’t complain… “you would”, “you would be”… for now I’m here. Next life maybe you’ll be lucky enough to be reborn me and I’ll be the one to write this frustrated comment under your photo. Mo accepts reality” with a pink heart.

Shortly after, Chiara Nasti published a story in which she stuck out her tongue and wrote: “People don’t understand that the more they complain, the worse they fall. But stop it and accept your life and that of others. What a beautiful thing life is and what a waste to spend it being bad”.