The hypothesis most supported by the investigators concerns the possible lack of supervision of the statuette, which fell from the balcony and injured the 30-year-old.

The Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for manslaughter in relation to the death of Chiara Jaconisthe young woman from Padua hit and killed by a statuette that fell from a balcony in the Spanish Quarters.

According to the latest updates on the ongoing investigations, the investigators have identified the house from which the object fell. In the next few hours, therefore, a series of investigations will be carried out to ascertain any responsibilities.

Initially, with the opening of the investigation file, the hypothesis focused on the crime of very serious negligent injuries. A crime which unfortunately turned into manslaughter.

In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office has delegated the investigations to the police officers of the Flying Squadtogether with the police station Saint Ferdinand And Montecalvariowho had already intervened by carrying out the first surveys carried out on the site of the tragedy.

Currently, the hypothesis most supported by the police is that failure to supervise the objectwho fell from the balcony hitting the young tourist on the head. Unfortunately, due to the serious trauma suffered following the strong impact, Chiara Jaconis’ conditions worsened to the point of her death two days after the tragic accident.

The young woman’s body is currently available to the prosecutor for the scheduled autopsy.

The victim’s father thanked the doctors of Naples

The victim’s father managed to find the strength and courage to appear before the microphones of Rai and other television channels to thank and praise the doctors of theHospital of the Sea of Naples for all the effort and dedication spent in trying to save his daughter.

These are his moving words:

“When they told me I had to come to Naples, even though I am originally from Calabria, I had some prejudices against this city. So I thought I would arrive in a run-down hospital. Instead, I found a beautiful hospital but above all doctors and paramedics who showed all their humanity, in addition to their professionalism, and entered my heart. I want to thank them publicly, they must be proud of what they are, they were fantastic. To them the biggest hug.”

And finally he concluded by saying:

“I have revised all my prejudices, I have found a fabulous hospital and above all a humanity that I had no doubts about but touching it with your own hands is different. So congratulations to Naples, to the Campania healthcare system and to these fantastic doctors”