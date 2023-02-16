They will make all of Italy dance with Furore, the song brought to the Sanremo Festival and which marked the awaited reunion of the sisters of Italian pop, Paola and Chiara. After an artistic separation of about ten years, the Iezzi are back on the scene with a light and rhythmic piece. In this long break, not everything has been easy, as they said in an interview with Rtl 102.5.

“I had a few ailments which I then cured, I went to the psychologist”, explained Chiara Iezzi. A difficult phase that she managed to overcome thanks to the support of her family, including her sister Paola. “You manage to put on an armor” explained Chiara, “sometimes I can’t and this vulnerability of mine that sometimes escapes me, I have it and I’ve learned to accept it. It was difficult, I also had a moment of… I was exhausted, shall we say. I take advantage, because you can’t always say that everything is fine. I had a few ailments which I then cured, I went to the psychologist”. And again: “I got help from my family, from my parents, from Paola. My family has been very close to me.”

Paola commented: “Sometimes you can’t help, because the other person doesn’t admit they have difficulties. Until the end one tries to make it alone. But sometimes, you just can’t do it alone.” Initially Chiara tried to overcome this dark period on her own, but then she understood that she had to ask for help: “I had some resistance, then I succeeded. I understood that it was a moment in which I was not really well. She won the strength and courage to get out of this maze I was in and to help me, asking for help from others”.

As a child, Chiara also suffered episodes of bullying: “Being a shy, introverted girl, at school, when I was a little girl, it often happened to me that people targeted me a little. Perhaps sometimes bullying happens precisely because you don’t show your aggression and when they see you on the sidelines, they take advantage of the fact that you show this vulnerability of yours, which is only one side of your character”.