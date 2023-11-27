When he discovered the ways in which Giulia Cecchettin was killed by Filippo Turetta, Vincenzo Gualzetti, father of Chiara Gualzetti, who was also killed like the 22-year-old from Vigonovo, relived his pain. So she decided to call Gino Cecchettin, to show him closeness in a moment that he had experienced two years ago and that he would like no one to ever experience again.

Giulia Tramontano, Yana Malaiko, Michelle Causo, Chiara Gualzetti and Giulia Cecchettin, are just some of the names of the very young girls who have recently lost their lives. And they lost her at the hands of people who had always said they loved them.

Their stories have provoked and continue to provoke achebut most of all anger.

The last feminicide of this kind in chronological order was that of Giulia, kidnapped and killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

The news has caught everyone’s ears in recent days, including those of Vincenzo Gualzetti, the Chiara’s fathera 15-year-old killed in 2021 in Monteveglio, practically in the same way as Giulia was killed today.

The man, who two years later continues to fight for justice and travels around Italy for spread his message against gender violencesaid that the drama of the 22-year-old from Vigonovo hit him deeply, making him relive that pain which unfortunately he knows well.

Chiara’s father therefore wanted contact Gino Cecchettinto show him closeness in such a terrible moment and tell him that he is not alone.

The words of Vincenzo Gualzetti

What struck Mr. Vincenzo Gualzetti deeply was a detail in particular:

When I heard that the first stab wound to Giulia Cecchettin had been inflicted on the back of the neck, the pain re-emerged in all its strength, I had to close what I was reading, I couldn’t continue. My Chiara was also given the first blow to the back of the head.

At that point it came naturally to Chiara’s father send a message to Giulia’s father. Soon after, she has also called Michelle Causo’s motherone of the other very young victims of femicide in Italy.