“I want to publicly thank everyone for everything that has been done. I can’t give myself peace ”. To say it was Vincenzo Gualzetti, father of Chiara Gualzetti the 16-year-old girl killed in Monteveglio (Bologna) by a peer who confessed to the murder and was arrested. In memory of the girl, a torchlight procession has been organized which will start tomorrow evening from the town hall of the municipality in the hills of Bologna.

“We had many certificates of solidarity. It seems you want to organize a torchlight procession. But I want to publicly thank everyone for everything that has been done. I can’t give myself peace“, Are the few words spoken by Chiara Gualzetti’s father, reported by the agency Agi.

The girl’s body was found yesterday afternoon, Monday 28 June in the regional park of the Abbey of Monteveglio, a few hundred meters from her home. Chiara had left the house on Sunday morning and never returned.

On his body they would have been found deep stab wounds in the throat and chest, as well as other injuries that would suggest beatings. The investigators focused on an acquaintance of the girl, her age. The two had been dating for some time but were not in a romantic relationship.

The young man, when questioned, said he felt an “inner thrust” and “voices” that told him to carry out the murder. But the motive is still to be clarified. The charge against him is of premeditated murder. According to what emerged, Chiara Gualzetti’s father would have read some chats on his daughter’s mobile phone, where there were threats against the girl, and would have handed them over to investigators.

