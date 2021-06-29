The 16-year-old boy who confessed to the murder of Chiara Gualzetti, the same age found lifeless yesterday afternoon in the regional park of the Abbey of Monteveglio, in the Bolognese area, a few hundred meters from the house where she lived, said she heard a “inner voice”Who told him to kill the girl.

“I acted on a higher thrust, a kind of inner voice that told him to kill,” he said. He would also report that the girl had expressed the desire to die. Furthermore, there would have been a sentimental interest towards him, perhaps unrequited. The story is now being examined by the Prosecutor’s Office for minors of Bologna, which is evaluating a psychiatric assessment. The motive for the murder is still being examined by the investigators.

The young man stopped in the night was the last to be seen in the company of Chiara. The minor, when he was heard by the carabinieri in the barracks in Bassano, first tried to deflect suspicions by claiming that the girl should meet with someone he met in chat. In the meantime, as reported by the Corriere della Sera Chiara’s father, Vincenzo Gualzetti, he allegedly read some chats on his daughter’s mobile phone, where threats against the girl were read, and handed them over to investigators.

At that point, the investigators’ attention was focused on a group of four boys who had seen it on Sunday and, finally, on the boy who has fallen into contradiction several times, first denying and then making some partial admissions. As reported Republic of Bologna, however, it was above all one to nail him chat between him and his victim and one of boy with a mutual friend.

The 16-year-old, according to his lawyer Tanja Fonzari, “is very shaken and agitated”. “They are very excited moments. There is a need to carefully examine the documents “, explained the lawyer, adding that on the part of his client there was”full cooperation“In the investigation. “We ask for the utmost confidentiality” is the lawyer’s appeal. “The pain is that of two families”. Meanwhile, the setting of the hearing to validate the arrest for the 16-year-old is awaited.

Chiara Gualzetti and the 16-year-old who confessed to the murder they knew and dated each other for some time, but they had not been in a romantic relationship, according to what emerged from the interrogation. Investigators are continuing to hear from other young people in the circle of friends, to investigate every detail.

“They tell me that I have a beautiful body, they tell me that I am intelligent and beautiful … and it always turns out that when they say it, they say it to take advantage of my body and my intelligence … Or they disappear, they get tired of trying to use my body and they get tired of my intelligence ”, wrote Chiara Gualzetti on social media. Now even these sentences, in which the typical insecurities of adolescence are read, are under the investigators’ lens.

