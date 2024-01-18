Chiara Frattesi, explosive bra selfies: Eurogoal for 'lady Inter'

Davide Frattesi recently sent the Nerazzurri people into a frenzy with his goal in the Cesarini area which gave the team a 2-1 victory'Inter against Verona at San Siro (with the controversy over the VAR for the Bastoni-Duda contact at the beginning of the action, one of the errors certified by the Hague in season, here is the file): the 24-year-old midfielder who arrived in the summer from Sassuolo (loan with obligation to buy) is winning the hearts of Inter fans with his skills as a dynamic player, strong in the interdiction phase and always ready to lend support in the offensive phase (so far, among other things, 3 goals and 4 assists in the season).

Skills that will also be useful to Luciano Spalletti in Italy's adventure at Euro 2024 in Germany, when the Azzurri will be called to defend the title won in July 2021 at Wembley against England.

Not just Davide Frattesto inflame the Inter public. Also her sister Chiara he scores spectacular goals on the pitch… social media (where he is now aiming for 100 thousand followers on Instagram, an increasingly closer goal).

