Chiara Francini: “I owe what I am to the humiliations suffered in high school”

In her autobiographical book, the actress and presenter Chiara Francini recounts not only the humiliations suffered in high school, but also and above all the importance of hatred in her life.

In an excerpt from the volume Strong and Clearin bookstores on May 23, published by The printin fact, the interpreter says: “What I am I owe it to the beatings I got in high school, and yes, of course, they were moral beatings, but do you want to come and tell me that they hurt less?”.

“What I am I owe, above all, to the humiliations, to the injustices that have been smeared on my face over there, where I have known friendship, cooperation but, above all, hatred”.

According to Chiara Francini, in fact, “hate is a profoundly undervalued feeling. Bad teachers are those who, with so much vaseline, feed poor boys and girls, telling them that happiness and justice can only be achieved with love. They lie. Yes, certain things are done with love, but the bulk is done with hate: deep, visceral, tireless. And, to me, that high school gave me the opportunity to deepen, to delve into the Punic wars as much as into myself “.

“For example – continues the actress – when the mathematics teacher, Professor N., at my umpteenth excusatio non petita which I whispered to the blackboard in a ragged voice: ‘Excuse me, I’m so sorry professor’, unable to satisfy even just repeating a stupid postulate – that postulates have no other function than to be repeated by heart – she said to me, calm as steam: ‘Francini, you mustn’t apologize to me, but to yourself. For your stupidity’”.

The actress then continues: “And I hated it. Thank God. I hated myself, my inability to break down the injustice of the one who had the authority to tell me I was stupid, but shouldn’t have the authority to make me feel stupid. I shouldn’t let her have it. Math has always sucked me. There is nothing more exact than words, nothing more scientific”.

“I always knew I wasn’t the smartest in my class, but I still had to be capable, I had to be able to demolish that stupid image that was creeping into my head. I had to destroy that conviction that was at the forefront of me” Chiara Francini writes again.

“That fear. And like a mantra, throughout high school, I repeated a phrase from my mother: ‘You never have to worry, if it’s not a bad thing for the priest to enjoy it’. The priest ‘rejoices’ when someone dies, because with the funeral to be officiated a donation will be made to him. Yes, my mother – always using joyful images – was telling me something I would never forget: ‘You don’t have to worry if it’s not something related to health. It’s not that important. It will definitely be fine. Be strong about this. It will, however, be a success’”.

“My mother was handing me something that would never leave me: hope in tragedy. The certainty that my hatred of fear, hatred of what hurt me, and therefore was bad, was sacrosanct. And that she would save me. I hated the injustice, my fear, my being mistreated ”she still reads.

“Hatred for what is bad is the highest good. But no one ever says that. And I repeated it every day. Destroy it. Destroy. Must die. Die”.