Chiara Erragni and Fedez broke up and now, the influencer's staff breaks the silence on the situation

Today the news of the separation of one of Italy's most beloved couples has truly shocked the world of entertainment. THE Ferragnez they have officially broken up and, even if no confirmations or statements have arrived from the two parties, people close to the couple are starting to talk. For several days now, Fedez has left home, and apparently, she is looking for another home. And now, the staff of Chiara Ferragnileaves a short but significant statement.

Chiara Ferragni

The love story between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez has now come to an end. In the last year the couple has really faced many problems, and it would be precisely because of these that the relationship ended. Starting from the scandal at Sanremo2023, with Rosa Chemical's kiss to Fedez, moving on from illness of the rapper, up to the scandals linked to charity issues. All these issues led the couple to not be able to handle the excessive weight.

In fact, it seems that while Chiara has always been close to Fedez in times of need, the rapper has not done the same with his wife. Chiara was the big absentee at the Milan fashion shows these days, and Fedez left with his assistant for Miami. In the episode of Afternoon 5 this matter was talked about, and the correspondent from Milan confirmed that Fedez is looking for a home in CityLife.

Fedez

And, always the correspondent, reports that it staff by Chiara Ferragnthe broke the silence, letting out a few simple words:

“She wasn't prepared. It remains to be seen whether it is a definitive decision or not, and therefore whether it is serious. And they add that it is an objectively difficult period for her”

Afternoon 5

Certainly, on an emotional level, this whole situation is very complicated to manage and the presence of trusted people and friends helps a lot. At the moment Clear he lets little or nothing out about the situation, but some of his posts speak for him.