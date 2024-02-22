What Chiara Ferragni published after the scoop spread on the web about the alleged breakup with her husband Fedez

The news, or rather the indiscretion, which speaks of an alleged definitive break between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. The scoop was launched by Dagospia, according to which the rapper had left the family home. But how did the influencer react to the spread of this news? Chiara has chosen not to remain silent, but she has already published a story on her account Instagram.

Credit: chiaroferragni – Instagram

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have always been one of the most talked about couples in Italy, if not even the first in this category. In recent months this has occurred even more than usual and today, in these very hours, a scoop has emerged which, if confirmed, would be truly sensational. That is, the presumed end of their relationship.

The site disclosed what is currently only an indiscretion Dagospiawhich explained that the rapper would abandoned the family home on Sunday and has not returned since. But why did they break up?

It's no secret that the last period, for various reasons, hasn't been the most peaceful one for Ferragnez. The first alarm bell had already occurred during the 2023 Sanremo Festival, after the famous one Fedez's kiss with Rosa Chemical.

Next there were the Fedez's health problems and Chiara's last question regarding Balocco's pandoro. Precisely the latter would be the basis of the last and definitive crisis between the two. With Chiara who didn't like and tolerated how her husband behaved, not giving her the support she would have wanted.

But how the influencer reacted to the scoop that has spread in these hours? At the moment Chiara has only published one story on her account Instagram. A video that portrays her apparently calm while she does pilates. Who knows how the two will move in the next few hours and days.