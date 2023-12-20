Chiara Ferragni's pandoro resold for 100 euros on eBay

The Christmas Pink pandoro, produced by Balocco and designed by Chiara Ferragni, at the center of controversy these days after the Agcom sanction for unfair commercial practices, was resold on Ebay for as much as 100 euros.

After the controversy and the influencer's apology video, in fact, someone saw fit to put the pandoro on sale, the original cost of which was 9 euros.

“Condition: unused” we read in the description of the product, which will be delivered between 22 and 29 December: the buyer, therefore, may not even receive it by Christmas.

On eBay, the web platform that allows users to sell and buy both new and used products, another user has also put Chiara Ferragni's pandoro up for sale for the modest sum of 50 euros.

Or rather, this was the starting price given that in just a few hours the price had already reached 61 euros. Three users are competing for it with the auction ending on the night of December 25th.

Furthermore, on the platform you can also find Easter eggs branded Ferragni, sold in collaboration with Dolci Preziosi in 2021 and 2022, which, according to Selvaggia Lucarelli, would have been put on the market with the same communication campaign based on the pandoro.

Those who are not interested in eggs can “settle” for the surprises also offered for sale on eBay at prices that are not exactly market prices.