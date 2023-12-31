The controversy over the delays in deliveries of products ordered from Chiara Ferragni's store had caused a lot of discussion in the last few hours. Fenice Srl, the licensor of the entrepreneur and influencer's brands, announced – in a press note – “that it had promptly taken action to deal with the mix-up attributable to a peak in sales which occurred during the Black Friday period”.

After the company's apologies to customers affected by the delay and/or possible inconveniences in receiving what was ordered, the press release specifies “that on 5 December 2023 it received assurances from the provider that manages the e-commerce service that all pending orders would have been processed by 15 December 2023. In a subsequent further check carried out by the company on 20 December 2023 with the provider, the latter confirmed that all purchase orders placed before that date (20 December 2023) were having been escaped.” Finally, Fenice “invites any customers who have not yet received what they ordered to: customer.care@chiaraferraggnibran to write to emaild.com so we can carry out further checks”.

The controversy was sparked by a video that went viral on TikTok, in which two girls ironically exchanged non-existent gifts, reporting that they had never received some gifts ordered from the influencer's site.