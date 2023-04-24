Mission failed for the influencer who went to sleep wearing make-up to preserve the make-up.

Clare Ferragni we are used to always seeing her made up, with impeccable looks. On the other hand, her work requires it since she is the number 1 influencer in the world and a true expert on trends.

On social networks, the entrepreneur documents every aspect of daily life with her fans. It often happened that she also showed herself without make-up or with more homely clothes. Well in the past few hours she has shown a new side of her, a Ferragni who is part of the team of people who don’t remove make-up before going to sleep.

In fact, there are many people who, especially out of laziness, do not remove their make-up and go straight to bed before going to sleep. The next day the result will obviously be a completely smudged make-up. The same thing happened to Chiara. The entrepreneur has the best existing make-up artists at her disposal, she herself has launched a line of products. There is no doubt therefore that for her the make-up is a very important aspect as well as the beauty routine before going to bed.

However, a few days ago he made a small exception to the rule.

“Last night I said: I don’t take off my make-up, I’m keeping my eye make-up because it’s so beautiful so tomorrow morning I still have it. But she didn’t turn out quite as I thought” – he told his fans.

And in fact, as can be seen from the photo published on social media, Chiara appeared with all the makeup smudged under her eyes and on her cheeks. Many of her fans saw themselves in her and in the end Chiara admitted that she had failed in the mission to save her makeup.

“We didn’t save the eye make-up” – he wrote in the caption to the video then published on Tiktok which got thousands of shares.