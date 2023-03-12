It showed itself on social media in all its fragility. It wasn’t an easy time for Chiara Ferragni and today she decided to tell everything

There have been several rumors spread after the Sanremo Festival on Fedez e Clare Ferragni. A few hours ago, a month later, the influencer also wanted to break the silence through a post published on his Instagram profile.

Chiara Ferragni has published a photo with the shining eyeswhile lying on the bed. She vented to her many followers about a time that took a toll on her mental state. Fedez had some health problems and she stood by him holding his hand.

Despite the difficult period, she was forced to read news of all kinds about his family.

Stopping to breathe and think, remembering that it’s normal to be afraid, it’s normal to wonder if you’ll make it. It is normal to offer help to those around you who need it but also to ask for it from those you know can be of support. It happened to me after weeks of emotionally complex things happening to me and happening to us as a family. Sanremo, now I can admit it, was very hard, I felt out of my comfort zone asking myself if I would be capable, telling myself that I couldn’t disappoint those who believed in me and not giving in to those who wanted to see me make mistakes. Then some free hate you really don’t understand why it should be thrown at you for no real reason.

Chiara Ferragni next to Fedez

Chiara Ferragni said that family problems were added to that pressure for the Sanremo Festival and it was she who had to take care of her husband and her children. She tried not to collapse for Fedez and for Vittoria and Leone, but when she found herself alone, she told her tears they made their way.

I cried, alone and with those who love me and wanted to give me a hug and a word of comfort. Sometimes I would like to allow myself to say to myself: ‘Chiara is here too, today she can be fragile, you can make mistakes, you can be the one asking for help’.

The businesswoman then thanked all those who have been close to her and who have understood what she has gone through, ignoring all the news published in recent weeks.

Fedez’s story

A few days ago, Fedez also vented through some Instagram stories. The rapper said he had some health problems after having discontinued a strong psychiatric drug.

It had caused him nervous tics and tremors in the mouth, so he decided to suspend it without escalating it and this resulted in other side effects. Nausea, headache, dizziness and even with muscle spasms having them prevented from walking. He lost 5 kg and while everyone was talking about divorce and the crisis between him and his wife, Chiara took care of the whole family. The two have returned to posting photos together on social media, putting a silence all rumors.