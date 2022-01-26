The agreement on the participation of Chiara Ferragni as co-host in Sanremo is skipped. here is the reason

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Chiara Ferragni that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some rumors that were becoming more and more insistent on the web, the influencer should have participated as co-host to the Sanremo Festival. However, the deal appears to have been blown. Let’s find out together the reason.

Chiara Ferragni ends up at the center of the gossip column. The digital entrepreneur has become the protagonist of a gossip due to some rumors about theagreement jumped on his participation as a co-host in Sanremo. Let’s find out all together details of the affair.

The 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival. Amedeus has already decided who will be the singing guests and co-hosts who will go up this year on the stage of theAriston. However, among the latter there seems to be no face by Chiara Ferragni who last year cheered for her husband Fedez who came second together with Francesca Michelin.

To reveal the reason for the jumped agreement on the presence of the influencer in Sanremo as co-host was Giuseppe Candela. According to words of the journalist of the Everyday occurrencethis year the singing festival is having difficulty to cover high economic costs.

In fact, due to the security measures which must be adopted for the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sanremo Festival is required to incur very high expenses. So, this would be the cause for which Amedeus was unable to hire theinfluencer most famous in the world. Currently Chiara Ferragni has not commented on the story so we do not know how reliable these rumors are.

The 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival should have accommodated too Lady Gaga but, also in this case for economic reasons it was not possible to cover the high costs. However, among the co-hosts of this new edition stand out the faces by Sabrina Ferilli, Loredana Cesarini, Drusilla Foer, Maria Chiara Giannetta.