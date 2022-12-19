A structure totally immersed in the snowy landscape of Switzerland. Here’s how much it costs per night.

The last long weekend of the Immaculate Conception gave many Italians the opportunity to take a trip out of town to enjoy the magical atmosphere of the Christmas. It is estimated that millions of people left for various cities of art but also for tourist destinations in the mountains in the snow.

Among these also the most famous couple of social networks composed of Chiara Ferragni and Fedezwho took their children and went to Switzerland to St. Moritzone of the most popular places in winter.

Source: web

The couple stayed in a historic hotel, one of the most prestigious in the area, where the atmosphere is fabulous. It’s about the Badrutt’s Palace Hotelin the center of St. Moritz.

It is one of the most luxurious and historic hotels in the area, founded way back in 1896 as the Palace Hotel. Today it is synonymous with luxury and comfort. In addition to rooms and suites complete with a dedicated butler, there is the renowned in the hotel Spa Palace Wellness and one of the busiest nightclubs in the area, the King’s Club.

To create a great atmosphere is certainly the environment in which it is located, surrounded by snowy nature with a view of the lake. In winter it is truly a fairytale landscape in line with Christmas.

The hotel has 112 rooms and 43 suites. It is not clear which one the Fedez-Ferragni couple chose for the weekend but we think it is certainly one of the suites with a panoramic view, perhaps with two bedrooms, one for them and one for the children and a living room. One night in one of these rooms in the prestigious hotel of St. Moritz ranging from 1,500 euros for a room, up to 8,900 for a suite.

But at guests’ disposal there is also a penthouse in the hotel tower for 21,000 euros per night for a truly dreamlike stay at an incredible cost that is certainly not accessible to everyone.