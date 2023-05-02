Without any shadow of a doubt Clare Ferragni is one of the most loved and popular influencers in the world. Recently, the digital entrepreneur wore precious gold and diamond jewels signed by the Dior fashion house. But how much do the accessories in question cost? Let’s find out all the details together.

It goes without saying that Chiara Ferragni always likes to show off luxury clothes and accessories. The digital entrepreneur owns a luxury jewelry collection among which we find the bracelets by Cartier, a ring with emerald and diamonds and a set with pink sapphires.

However, among the fashion houses favorite of the digital entrepreneur there is also Dior. Fedez’s wife has decided to show off this brand also on the occasion of Sanremo Music Festival 2023. Recently, the influencer has been wearing a series of jewels belonging to Gem Dior collection. It is a line created by Victoire de CastellanAnd. The inspiration comes from fabric samples hanging on the walls of the Christian Dior ateliers.

Specifically, Ferragni wore rings and bracelets. The former are made in 18 ct yellow gold, one has a value of 2400 euros while another 3500 euros. As for the bracelets, they have a particularity that makes them unique: they are superimposed to give life to a unique composition. One, embellished with diamonds, has a price of 9800 euros while the other 7100 euros. So the sum of all these accessories exceeds well 20 thousand euros.

It’s not all. Chiara Ferragni recently decided to add those belonging to the fashion house to her jewelry collection Louis Vuitton. Furthermore, it is important to underline that the digital entrepreneur has jewels with a sentimental value such as the push present. It is a gift received from his mother Marina Di Guardo after giving birth to her second daughter Vittoria.