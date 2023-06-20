During the last weekend, Clare Ferragni she spent a few days at Disneyland with her children. On the occasion of the mini family vacation, the digital entrepreneur opted for a total black look characterized by a top in the shape of an inflatable. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of influencers most loved and respected in the world. The digital entrepreneur spent the weekend at Disneyland with his children. She documented everything herself through a series of photo posted on his Instagram profile.

Despite having had a fever, the influencer was able to enjoy a day at the amusement park and on this occasion he wore a look very particular. In detail, Fedez’s wife showed off black trousers and a pair of sneakers white signed Benetton. In addition, she protected herself from the cold with a leather nail black belonging to the Celine fashion house.

However, it was the very distinctive crop top that caught the attention of her fans. This is a designer item of clothing Moschino characterized by a porthole a heart shape on the neckline. The whole is highlighted with a red inflatable applique. The digital entrepreneur has decided to complete her outfit with a bag shoulder bag belonging to the Chanel fashion house, always in the shape of a heart.

The crop tops by Chiara Ferragni is part of the new Moschino spring-summer 2023 collection. It is a summer line which is inspired by the sea, pool games and summer in general. The creative director of this collection is Jeremy Scott who wanted to make women’s clothing iconic and unique.