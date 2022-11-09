Chiara Ferragni closes a museum to the public to visit it with their children, the social anger of people waiting at the entrance explodes

Imagine that you are in the queue for the Museum of Dreamers of Milan, together with yours young children who can’t wait to dive into a pool of pink balls, to swing in the clouds, to run through colorful tunnels.

You are holding i regularly purchased tickets And wait patient in the queue while the children ask every three seconds when it’s your turn to enter. Imagine that at some point the entrance is literally closed, you can no longer enter, even if you have a ticket and have been waiting in line for an hour.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday at the museum of dreamers in the center of Milan, in Piazza Beccaria, and the reason is soon said: Chiara Ferragni closed the museum to visit it with her children, without any regard for the other families who had bought the ticket.

People’s anger who were denied entry after paying for the ticket and after waiting their turn to enter, she poured into comments on the post that the influencer posted on Instagramright on visiting the museum with the whole family and historical friends.

“You suck, you take away the fun from other children that poor parents have taken leave from work to spend a day at the museum with their children and you ruin their dayyou are a hypocrite who never really had to work, just for your whim you close a museum to the public … at least apologize “.

“It was really a disappointment to arrive yesterday at the museum with our paid reservation and to be told that following the” extension of your private event “we will not be able to access. The museum was completely closed for your presence. I came, taking leave from work and with my daughter, who was eager to enter and WITHOUT ANY NOTICE having to give up access because you and your children stayed inside after the established time “.

“Thank you very much because for your private amusement, people who had bought tickets regularly were not able to enter… My warmest congratulations !!!!! “.





Between comments also published under Chiara Ferragni’s post that of the same museum who defined them “the most beautiful dreamers”, sending people who were not allowed into the museum on a rampage and fueling the controversy even more: “You are ashamed… today you treated those who had regularly bought tickets as second-class people and then with an unparalleled chutzpah you thank them for coming, calling them even the most beautiful dreamers … shame on you and them because they decide and you fold without thinking about others … “.

This is what happened, we just have to wait for a possible one replication of the influencer.

