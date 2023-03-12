Clare Ferragni never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The most loved influencer ever let herself go to a long social outburst that certainly did not go unnoticed.

Through her Instagram page Chiara Ferragni wrote some thoughts about her participation in the San Remo Festival. There co-host she let herself go to a long reflection that she wanted to share with her millions of followers. According to her words, the wife of Fedez revealed how hard it was for her to be present on one of the most important stages in Italy.

By the way, these were his words:

Stopping to breathe and think, remembering that it’s normal to be afraid, it’s normal to ask yourself if you’ll make it, it’s normal to offer help to those around you who need it but also to ask someone you know who can be of support. It happened to me after weeks of emotionally complex things happening to me and happening to us as a family.

And, continuing, the digital entrepreneur added:

Sanremo, now I can admit it, was very hard, I felt out of my comfort zone asking myself if I would be capable, telling myself that I couldn’t disappoint those who believed in me and not giving in to those who wanted to see me make mistakes. Then some gratuitous hatred you really don’t understand why it should be thrown at you for no real reason, but that’s another matter.

Chiara Ferragni then concluded hers outburst also addressing a thought to his family and revealing how hard it was to be the backbone in a complicated period to say the least:

At the same time I had to be there for my family, find myself strong for everyone, understand how to solve problems bigger than me with the fear of not making it as a wife and also as a mother, because with your children you have to be the strong one. Always. At times I also felt discouraged by finding myself wondering what would have happened if I had collapsed too. I cried alone and with those who love me and wanted to give me a hug and a word of comfort to help me be strong for my whole family, but also for the 60 people who work with me for whom I have to be on the piece and keep faith with the commitments made otherwise we’ll all be out of work.

In the end, Clare Ferragni He concluded his speech with these words: