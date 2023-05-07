Chiara Ferragni turns 36: this is where she celebrates her birthday

Today, Sunday 7 May, Chiara Ferragni turns 36: but what is the location chosen by the influencer to celebrate her birthday with friends and relatives?

The digital entrepreneur has decided to spend the day on Lake Como, precisely at one of the terraces of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, as demonstrated by the photos published in the stories of the profile Instagram of Chiara Ferragni.

It is a 5-star hotel located right on Lake Como, whose average price for a standard room is around over one thousand euros per night.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, the influencer has posted on his Instagram profile several images of his past birthdays writing: “I’m trying to make this girl from 1987 proud”.

Previously Chiara Ferragni had published another memory on social networks, namely the one relating to her birthday three years ago when Italy was in lockdown due to the Covid epidemic.

“Tonight 3 years ago: celebrating my birthday on our terrace during the lockdown” wrote the influencer by posting a photo of her together with her eldest son Leo.

Her husband Fedez, on the other hand, always on social media, congratulated his wife by writing: “Six years have passed since that day at the Verona Arena, life has reserved indelible and priceless moments for us, two children who have filled our existence but also challenges and obstacles that I am sure, without you by my side I would not have been able to face in the same way. You have been and will always be my salvation.