Without any shadow of a doubt, Clare Ferragni is one of the most loved and popular influencers in the world. On May 7, 2023, the digital entrepreneur turned 36. On the occasion of such a special day, she decided to celebrate in a stunning location. Let’s find out all the details together.

Yesterday Sunday May 7, 2023Chiara Ferragni celebrated hers 36th birthday along with his family and closest friends. Everything has been accurately documented on social media through a series of photo.

But which location did you choose the digital entrepreneur for the celebrations? The influencer has decided to spend the day together with his family and friends on the Lake Como. In detail, al Grand Hotel Tremezzoit is a five-star hotel which offers a breathtaking view on the lake.

But how much does it cost to stay for one night in this hotel? The average cost of a standard room is around over a thousand euros. We are currently unaware of the type of service who have chosen the Ferragnez but we know that this hotel offers all possible comforts.

Fedez: the sweet dedication to Chiara Ferragni

On the occasion of Chiara Ferragni’s 36th birthday, Fedez decided to write a sweet dedication to his wife. The Milanese rapper published a photo on his Instagram profile to remember the marriage proposal at the Verona Arena. These were the words written accompanying the caption: