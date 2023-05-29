Over the last few hours, Chiara Ferragni has ended up at the center of controversy on social media because of the photo in which she shows herself naked. She also intervened on the matter Elena Guarnieri, the Tg5 journalist. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In the past few hours, Chiara Ferragni has published aimage on his Instagram profile where he shows himself in front of the mirror wearing only a thong. Needless to say, one has been unleashed on the web storm which saw many participants people.

Between comments that appear below the post in question, one in particular caught the attention of users. A girl only 11 years old expressed his disagreement towards the digital entrepreneur:

In this photo you don’t show clothes or swimsuits but practically yourself naked, what is the message for us girls? That to get noticed we have to get naked? I don’t find it a good message.

There answer by Chiara Ferragni was not long in coming:

The message to all girls and not from me is very simple: no one can judge us or make us feel wrong. Posting a photo like this shouldn’t shame anyone and demonstrate that everyone is free to be themselves and celebrate themselves when they feel like it (….) Do I piss off puritans? Mission accomplished then.

The words of Elena Guarnieri

However, even Elena Guarnieri I could not help but comment on the story. The Tg5 journalist destroyed Fedez’s wife with one venomous question. These were hers words: