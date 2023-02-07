A white dress with all the cruel comments of the haters written on it: this is how Chiara Ferragni went down the stairs of the Ariston

Another haunting entrance just before half past midnight, with another beautiful dress and another important meaning. Clare Ferragni she returned to the Ariston stage wearing a white dress with hate writing that she is usually forced to read in the comments of the haters.

With this peplum dress we bring to the stage of the Ariston theater some of the criticisms directed at Chiara on her appearance, her body and above all her freedom to feel like a woman as well as a mother. The sentences of contempt embroidered in black pearls are the real offenses that haters address every day to her photos posted on Instagram of her. @mariagraziachiuri had the idea of ​​embroidering these BLACK words on a WHITE peplos like the page of a book that tells that fruitless contempt against which to fight every single day. By bringing these sexist phrases to @sanremorai we want to encourage everyone to not care and remind women not to let haters put them down because it’s only the opinions of those who love us that really matter.

The public immediately caught the eye cruel haters comments addressed to Chiara Ferragni: “Are you an escort mom?”. “Soon a porn ..”, “Disgusting”, “Why don’t you get your breasts done?”, “Photoshop, the real butt is flaccid”, “Some class trop vulgaire”.

The influencer wanted to send an important message: haters don’t have the right to influence the lives of others.

Chiara Ferragni and the “transparent” dress

Shortly before, she had taken the Ariston stage with a dress with drawn her body. The public thought that Ferragni was naked, but the co-host explained the reason for her choice and specified that this was not a transparent dress at all, but a dress with a design of her body.