The influencer and entrepreneur has chosen to get help from an expert.

There 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festivalended a few days ago with the victory of the song by Marco Mengoni and for the first time as co-host she was chosen Clare Ferragni who participated in the initial and final evening of the Festival.

Chiara Ferragni is a very influential Italian entrepreneur and blogger not only in Italy but also all over the world as evidenced by her social profile which has millions of followers, but the Sanremo Festival was her first television debut.

There has been a long work, which started since last summer, which allowed her to present herself and express herself at her best on the large Ariston stage. As she herself stated, she was helped by industry professionals to speak to the public. Especially it was Federico Stefanellia public speaking coach, who trained her to speak to television audiences.

The public speaking coach is a professional who helps people to speak in public especially in the workplace. He is a highly requested figure in companies to prepare conferences, conventions and more; they work on various aspects of speech such as diction, tempo, rhythm, gestures so as to arrive at a clear and correct final speech.

Clare Ferragni he also wanted to express himself through his clothes. In fact, she wanted to express through them a clear message against stereotypes and prejudices such as the prejudice towards women who still today have to struggle between being mothers or workers because society does not accept that a woman can be both.

Finally, the co-host also wrote a letter to the little girl who was to tell her to be proud of what she has become and never to be afraid. Finally, we can say that the choice to bet on her al Festival was excellent and that she certainly does not lack the skills to be able to become part of the television world.