Right now Chiara Ferragni she is in Dubai with her children to celebrate the Easter holidays in the best possible way. However, the well-known influencer posted some shots on Instagram that would have captured the attention of online users due to some details.

Chiara Ferragni flies to Dubai for the Easter holidays: the sensational detail noticed by everyone

After celebrating his children's birthday, Chiara Ferragni he decided to leave Italy and go to Dubai to celebrate the Easter holidays. This is one of the favorite destinations of the influencer who, until last year, went to these places with the whole family.

This year things will be a little different as the two children are with her while there is no trace of her husband Fedez with whom things seem to be getting worse and worse. The blonde influencer decided to stay in the hotel that she has always chosen as her ideal destination: the Bulgari Resortsa very expensive luxury choice indeed.

It is a perfect location that offers customers various services such as the spa, the private swimming pool and even the possibility of organizing guided tours of the city. Precisely for this reason, staying in a room at this hotel can cost between €5,000 and €16,000.

A location like Dubai undoubtedly attracts the curiosity of people who have never visited the United Arab Emirates. Precisely for this reason, those who have the opportunity to reach this corner of paradise simply publish shots of the beautiful city to share them on social media.

Chiara Ferragni he then published a series of shots that immediately attracted the public's attention, not only for the city but also for some unexpected details to say the least. For the first time, in fact, the beautiful national Chiara appeared radiantwith a smile that had no longer appeared on his face in recent months.

As if all this wasn't enough, a new one Cartier ringmore precisely the Phanther in the shape of a panther, it took the place of the wedding ring which symbolized the union with Federico Lucia. The ring in question is truly beautiful and features many details such as the presence of almost 300 diamonds, several emeralds and onyx decorations. If we then think that the entire ring is made with white gold, it is easily understandable that its cost is around €80,000.

Perhaps the influencer decided to replace the wedding ring with this ring to symbolize a new beginning, even if many criticized her for this unmotivated happiness. Some criticized the influencer as it would lead to Dubai the children instead of sending them to school as is usual at this time of year.