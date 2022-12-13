Clare Ferragni she had posted on social networks a few weeks ago a photo that portrayed her with a flashy patch on left arm. She who is used to always sincere and frank behavior with her fans had entrenched herself in silence by not answering the questions that were asked about it.

A few hours ago, however, he finally broke the silence by explaining the reason for that plaster and why he had preferred not to talk about it.

Chiara admitted that she underwent a small operation of removal of a mole and that he didn’t mention it until he received the results of the histological examination which fortunately came out ok.

“Since I had the result, I can tell you about it. Once a year, now once every six months I have a mole visit because I am familiar with melanomas” – he explained on Tiktok.

“During a recent checkup it turned out that a mole on my arm had changed slightly in color, so the doctors decided to remove it. Fortunately, the histological result has arrived, everything is ok. He was a changed mole and had to be removed because he could turn into a melanoma ” – his confession.

In the end, the famous influencer and digital entrepreneur invited everyone to correctly prevent melanomas “They are among the worst cancers, but with frequent visits they are the easiest to find and keep under control”.

An important message was also launched by Chiara’s sister, Valentina, who received a terrible cancer diagnosis a year ago. “StCovering up on having cancer at 28 wasn’t a walk in the park but everything that happened after that was really crazy.” – he told his fans.

“Knowing that, in my small way, by telling my story, the “symptoms” and the diagnosis of cancer, I was able to help even just one person in this world is truly something I am proud of. This is how social media should be used: to help, to raise awareness, to lend a hand even just to one person on the other side of the screen” – he underlined.