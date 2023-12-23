Chiara Ferragni maintains social silence. Fedez, who reappeared today on Instagram with some 'stories' regarding the closing of the season of his podcast 'Muschio Selvaggio'.

No update, however, on the profile of the famous influencer, which has remained intact since then. It remains to be understood, in the next few days, what the new moves of the Milan Prosecutor's Office will be, which following the complaints presented by Codacons and Assourt on the pandoro case opened a fact-finding file which was then followed by a similar one on Easter eggs, i.e. without suspects nor hypothesis of crime. The objective of the Milanese investigators is in fact to shed light both on the case that involved the digital entrepreneur and the Balocco company for the advertising of last Christmas' 'Pink Christmas' pandoro, and on that of the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs , also designed by Ferragni.

The Christmas sweets had been sold at a price significantly higher than the market price, suggesting that consumers would have contributed, through their purchase, to a donation to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. For chocolate eggs, however, the Bari-based company had paid Ferragni a fee of 500 thousand euros in 2021 and one of 700 thousand the following year, compared to a donation made by the company alone of 36 thousand euros to the association 'The children of the fairies. The alleged crime could be that of commercial fraud. The Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Gdf, meanwhile, delegated by the deputy prosecutor of Milan Eugenio Fusco, will acquire in the next few days all the documents and materials necessary to ascertain any irregularities in both cases that have come under the scrutiny of the investigators.

But while the digital entrepreneur remains closed in silence and the number of her followers on Instagram continues to decrease (from 29.6 million in recent days after an initial decline, to 29.5 today), a mural has appeared in Padua that stars together with Fedez.