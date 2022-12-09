Chiara Ferragni, the mystery of the arm patch continues

The mystery of the plaster continues: even yesterday evening, Thursday 8 December 2022, Chiara Ferragni, on the occasion of the final of X Factor where she went as a spectator to support her husband Fedez, sworn by the talent, she was immortalized on the social with the now inevitable patch on his right arm.

In fact, the influencer has been taking pictures of himself with a plaster on his arm for about a week: a mystery that has made his followers worry, some of whom have improvised detectives, as well as doctors.

In fact, many have tried to hypothesize the reason for the medication: from a tattoo to the anti-Covid vaccine to the removal of a mole.

The fact is that several users, many of whom are concerned about the health of the influencer, have been asking Chiara Ferragni for days about the reason for that patch. Fedez’s wife, however, never responded by choosing the utmost confidentiality on the subject and fueling both the concerns and the “conspiracies” advanced by her followers on her social profiles.