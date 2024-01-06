Chiara Ferragni, the empty Milan store on the first day of sales

On the first day of sales, starting on Friday 5 January, Chiara Ferragni's shop in Milan was empty: this was revealed byAdnkronos who also interviewed some curious people who were standing in front of the shop windows.

It is not known whether the low turnout was to be found in the case of the Balocco pandoro since the sales started quietly throughout Milan, also thanks to the rain.

The fact is, however, that, as the press agency underlines, very little was seen of people in the store located a stone's throw from Corso Como and Piazza Gae Aulenti despite the discounts ranging from 40 to 60%.

“I know Chiara Ferragni and her brand, of course, but I don't think I will make any purchases. I'm just here to browse” says a Greek lady intercepted outside the shop.

“Chiara Ferragni has now fallen into decline, poor thing – says a woman – we have nothing of her brand and I think we will never buy anything. I was looking at a pink suitcase for my daughter who is going to London but I don't think I will take it.”

A shop assistant, however, explains: “Everyone is still on holiday and this rain certainly doesn't help.”