Chiara Ferragni, the Milan prosecutor's office opens an investigation into the Balocco pandoro

The Balocco-Ferragni case ends up in the prosecutor's office. Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into the promotion of pandoro with the influencer's brand, already sanctioned by Antirust.

The file, without any hypothesis of crime or suspects, was entrusted to the anti-fraud pool, after the complaint filed by the consumer associations Codacons and Assourt in 104 Italian prosecutor's offices. Questions of territorial jurisdiction could therefore arise in the coming weeks. The investigation could end in Piedmont, given that the confectionery company specializing in the production of sweets is based in Fossano, in the Cuneo area.

The case, raised by Selvaggia Lucarelli, concerns the promotion of a Chiara Ferragni designer pandoro. According to the Antitrust, the aforementioned transactions attributable to the influencer and Balocco “made it clear to consumers that by purchasing the Ferragni 'designer' pandoro they would contribute to a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin” while “the donation, of 50 thousand euros, however, it had already been carried out by Balocco alone months earlier”. For the initiative, recalls the Competition and Market Authority, “the companies attributable to Chiara Ferragni have collected over 1 million euros from the initiative”.

According to Codacons, customers who purchased the pandoro at a price of around 9 euros have the right to request a refund of the money paid, “considering that the purchase was made on the basis of misleading information linked to the destination of the proceeds from the sales” .

The campaign has already cost the influencer an Antitrust fine. However, there is no complaint regarding the sale of charitable Easter eggs previously sponsored by the digital entrepreneur. At the moment there are no reports on the sale of charitable Easter eggs, again sponsored by the influencer.