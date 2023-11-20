On social media, among the thoughts dedicated to Giulia Cecchetin stands out that of Chiara Ferragni

After the news of Giulia Cecchettin’s death spread, numerous television personalities wanted to share a message dedicated to the 22-year-old. Among the famous faces of the web stands out that of Chiara Ferragni who decided to comment on the tragic story on social media. Let’s find out all the details together.

On the night between Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November, Giulia Cecchettin she’s missing. Attempts to trace the 22-year-old were useless as the affair had a tragic epilogue. In fact, Giulia is dead, murdered by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. His body was found near Lake Barcis, in Friuli.

Needless to say, the news his death shocked everyone throughout Italy. Our country united in the pain of the Cecchettin family, his father and brothers. Over the last few hours, numerous personages from television and entertainment have commented on the story showing support for the family and raising awareness theme of feminicide.

Chiara Ferragni, always on the front line to defend women’s rights, has published a moving post on his Instagram profile dedicated to the 22-year-old. These were his words:

Every time a woman disappears, we all imagine, unfortunately, how it ended. For once, we hoped to be wrong.

In addition to Fedez’s wife, too Simona Ventura he wanted to share his thought through a tweet. In detail, the Italian presenter asked Excuse me to Giulia Cecchettin and all the victims of violence: