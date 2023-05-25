Here’s what is hidden behind the writing engraved on the necklace that Chiara Ferragni gave to Fedez

Today, Thursday May 25, 2023, the last four episodes of the second season of “The Ferragnez” were released. During the episodes, the couple’s fourth anniversary is remembered. On that occasion, Clare Ferragni she had thought of a special gift for her husband. Let’s find out all the details together.

The second season of the series “The Ferragnez” is a real one success. In addition to retracing the stages of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s love story and marriage, the TV series on Amazon Prime reveals unpublished background stories regarding their private life. However, what captured the viewers’ attention was thelast episode which is focused on fourth anniversary of the digital entrepreneur and Milanese rapper.

On that occasion, the couple had decided to celebrate such a special event with a romantic dinner in Castel Brown, in the middle of the bay in Portofino. Throughout the episode, we can see the digital entrepreneur surprise her husband with a very special gift. It is a necklace with this word engraved on it:

We make out.

It’s about a phrase very nice that certainly has not gone unnoticed by the fans of the couple. But what is the meaning what is behind this accessory? Basically, the sentence represents the first message that two had exchanged as soon as they met.

Therefore, it is in theyear 2016 that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez started dating, especially when the song “I would like but I don’t post”. One of the verses of this song read:

Chiara Ferragni’s dog with Vuitton bow tie.

In light of this, the digital entrepreneur thought about publishing a short video on social networks in which he performed on the notes of that song. The video was immediately re-shared by Fedez on Snapchat accompanied by the written: