Chiara Ferragni has completed the move to its new home in City Life. Little by little, he is showing off all the interior furnishings of his new home but what caught the fans’ attention was the new walk-in closet, a section of which is entirely dedicated to luxury bags. But how much are they worth? Let’s find out together!

It goes without saying that Chiara Ferragni is a lover of luxury and fashion. On the other hand, it is precisely in this world that he decided to invest by creating his own brands which is currently one of the most loved. The digital entrepreneur usually shows off the luxury clothes and accessories she appears in bag collections belonging to the most designer brands such as Gucci, Fendi, Dior and others.

On the occasion of the move to his new home in Milan, the influencer showed some detail of the new home on social media; initially, the cinema room, then the living room with a large sofa in the centre, the antique painting hanging on the marble wall and the Ultrafragola mirror. However, fans can’t wait to find out what the new one looks like walk-in closet of the entrepreneur.

For the moment, Fedez’s wife has not yet shown the complete work of art but has satisfied the most curious with some spoilers. From what can be glimpsed in the photos on Instagram, some shelves of the walk-in closet are entirely dedicated to the collection of bags that he decided to divide by brands. In one drawer there are luxury bags belonging to the Louis Vuitton fashion house and in another there are those belonging to the Bottega Veneta fashion house.

Chiara Ferragni: the Bottega Veneta bag collection

As regards the area dedicated to Bottega Veneta, the first bags were divided by models. Starting from the left, the first is The Chain Cassette, a leather bag, yellow in color and characterized by the typical weave. The price? 3,175 euros. The latter is followed by two Pouch bags but in a shoulder version: the first is light blue with a value of 1980 euros and the second is black with a value of 1950 euros. We continue with the Sardine bag costing 3500 euros and classic Pouch worth 3200 euros each. Finally, we also find the more casual bags ranging from 1,750 and 1,800 euros and the braided mini Jodie from 2,200 euros.