After being overwhelmed by the media scandal of the “Balocco” case and the possible breakup with her husband Fedez, Chiara Ferragni she allowed herself an outing in the company of Angelo Tropea. After a period of absence on social media, the digital entrepreneur is starting to show her daily life on social media again. Let's discover together the look she wore to spend an evening in the company of her architect friend.

During the last period, Chiara Ferragni ended up at the center of one media scandal which involved his entire family. The chaos generated by “Balocco” case about a month ago it wasn't enough. In fact, a few weeks later, another piece of news generated panic in his private life: the possible separation with her husband Fedez.

Currently, neither the influencer nor Fedez have released any statement on the matter as they have decided to protect their children. In the meantime, after a short period of silence on social media, the woman is taking hers back life and started sharing his again everyday life with all his fans. The return it happened gradually. At the beginning he published a series of images with his children, then some fit checks and subsequently sponsored some products belonging to her brand.

Recently, she enjoyed a moment of leisure with her friend Angelo Tropea. The two spent an evening together and immortalized this moment through a photo taken in front of the elevator. From the image in question we can observe the looks that Chiara Ferragni wore for the occasion.

This time the influencer opted for a simple outfit featuring a floor-length black coat and a pair of leather knee-high boots belonging to the fashion house “Acne Studios”. It is a model with squared tips and metallic details which has the value of 890 euros. Everything was combined with one red Kelly bag by Hermès.