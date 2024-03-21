An unexpected gift from Valentina Ferragni made the famous digital entrepreneur very happy in a dark period. What is it about?

Among the confusion and sadness of the last period, a small flame of hope and joy also appears for Chiara Ferragni. The credit for all this would derive from a beautiful gift that she herself would have received from her sister Valentina.

Chiara Ferragni

Here is the gift that made Chiara Ferragni happy!

What is happening in Chiara Ferragni's life?

Chiara Ferragni It has definitely seen better times. In fact, since December her life has been an accumulation of disappointments and failures. First the story of pink Pandoro and the eggs that allegedly misled consumers.

The Ferragni sisters

Subsequently everything related to Trudi, Oreo and many other collaborations that fell through without any ifs or buts. Not to mention the crisis with Fedez, with whom the marriage seems to be completely over. The two recently celebrated their son Leone's birthday, but they didn't take even a single photo together.

Chiara has always said that everything that happened in love was never decided by her and she would really like things to go back to the way they once were. We don't know if this will ever happen but judging from how things are, Fedez doesn't seem projected to revisit his decision.

Chiara Ferragni and the gift from her sister Valentina

Credits: Vogue

Luckily the family by Chiara Ferragni she never abandoned her sister even in moments when everything seemed to be falling apart. The woman indeed has a beautiful link with his entire family and especially with his sisters Francesca and Valentina.

It would be thanks to the latter that the Ferry he would find his good humor again. Valentina has in fact decided to give a gift to Clear a candle very special which depicts the face of a very handsome actor and extremely appreciated by today's girls.

Jacob Elordi's candle

We are referring to Jacob Elordi, who is experiencing a moment of glory thanks to the film Saltburn. Furthermore, the candle in question has the same aroma as the perfume that the actor wore while starring in this very interesting film. Apparently the young boy has also conquered Chiara and with this gift Valentina managed to snatch a little one from her smile.