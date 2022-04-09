Without a shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of the most famous influencers in the world. The digital entrepreneur has always had a passion for luxury accessories, especially bags. Recently, theinfluecer sported one Chanel bag in the 90’s XXL version. Let’s find out all the details together.

Chiara Ferragni never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the influencer ended up in the center of the pink conaca. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was a photo posted by herself on social media in which she appears with a vintage accessory iconic signed by the fashion house Coco Chanel.

It goes without saying that Chiara Ferragni always likes to show off luxury clothes and accessories. On several occasions the influencer has shown his dream wardrobe to all his fans through his Instagram Stories. Indeed, the influencer has hired gods to better manage his wardrobe professionals to keep it always in order.

Inside his closet, the influencer owns whole collections belonging to brand most iconic luxury items. Among the latter, Coco Chanel cannot be missing. The latest accessory from the well-known fashion house that the influencer showed her fans was the bag in XXL version in quilted leather and with logoed buckle.

Showing the particular Chanel bag was herself through one photo published on his Instagram Stories. These are the words accompanying in the caption:

My biggest Chanel.

Yes, it is a real vintage accessory which, being iconic, has a invaluable. On the other hand, this will not be the only vintage model in her dream wardrobe as Fedez’s wife has divided her bags by brand and color.