Chiara Ferragni brings out the traditional dress of Latin America, here is the look with the ethnic cardigan

Without a shadow of a doubt Chiara Ferragni is one of the most famous influencers in the world. A lover of clothes and luxury items, the famous businesswoman knows how to leave all her fans speechless with hers look breathtaking. Recently, he wore a ethnic cardigan typical of Latin American dress.

Chiara Ferragni never ceases to amaze all her fans. The note influencer never gives up on her super luxurious accessories and clothes. In fact, the famous digital entrepreneur loves to show off her looks on social media every day by always launching Announcements. The last is that relating to the long ethnic cardigan, bringing out the traditional dress ofLatin America. Let’s find out all the details together.

This year, a boss which certainly cannot be missing in the wardrobe one of a true fashion blogger is the ethnic cardigan. There are all guy: from the designer one to the low cost one, colored or in animalier style, long or short and recently even the one with fringes is depopulated.

One of the first to report it ethnic style in the field of fashion it was Chiara Ferragni. There Queen of the influencers showed themselves on social media in a balanced way merger of informality, comfort and a myriad of distinctive elements.

The cardigan worn by the digital entrepreneur is signed by the fashion house Alanui and is characterized by multicolored wool. The boss in question is a mix of colors: sand, scorched earth, charcoal black and wine red, with the belt at the waist, fringes, alpacas and palm trees drawn.

Fedez’s wife combined it all with a pants tight in vinyl and the inevitable Hermès bag. However, Ferragni is not the only one to have worn the novelty. In fact, even Elisabetta Gregoraci and Alice Campello recently showed up on social in ethnic style.