Roaring boot for Clare Ferragni who immediately made an excellent impression on the Ariston stage next to Amadeus and Gianni Morandi. And precisely with the two conductors of Sanremo 2023, the influencer posted a very particular selfie just before starting the live broadcast of the early evening. On her Instagram page, she posted a photo with the two adventure companions and with the guests of honor Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura , who watched the show from the gallery. The caption reads only “What an honor President”.

Chiara Ferragni’s photo with Mattarella immediately went viral and was commented on by other influencers and well-known personalities. In her photo, she was still wearing the very sober black dress, with a red flower, which she was also wearing during the connection with Tg1. Her hair was tied up for a very specific reason: when she entered the Ariston from the famous and terrible stairs, she presented herself, from behind, with a new cut a wavy bob, and with a Dior dress with a clearly visible writing, “Think free” .

The dress-manifesto “Think free”

—

Photos from different angles of the Dior dress immediately appeared on Chiara Ferragni’s Instagram page and the explanation of how it was conceived and created and the reason for that sentence: “When we started thinking about the dresses for the two evenings in Sanremo we immediately understood that we didn’t want clothes just because they were eccentric or pretentiously beautiful, but we felt the need to bring the most popular in Italy to the stage a social message, even through fashion. The manifesto dress that kicks off the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival is the result of a conversation between us, Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior, Rachele Regni and Fulvia Carnevale of the artistic duo Claire Fontaine. The result is a black silk corolla dress inspired by the Dior tradition and completed by the stole-poster with the slogan ‘Think free’ embroidered on it. The simple yet strong words come from a work by Claire Fontaine that we hope will inspire all women to feel free to step out of the role that has been imposed on them by society. An awareness of Chiara Ferragni herself who struggles not to be pigeonholed into a space identified for her by patriarchy, and also a promise she makes to herself every day as she struggles not to feel guilty about her success as a woman. ‘Pensati libera’ is dedicated to all women who simply want to feel like themselves without being judged”.