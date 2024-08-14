Chiara Ferragni, the former manager Fabio Damato opens his own company

Sweet “revenge” for Chiara Ferragni’s former manager, Fabio Maria Damato. A few weeks after her professional divorce from the influencer, in fact, she knocked on the door of the Milanese notary Patrizia Leccardi, filing the documents for the foundation of a new company, Brave srl, which will inevitably compete with Ferragni. The site reports it Open.



According to the articles of association filed, the new company will in fact deal with “consultancy in the field of fashion and entertainment and marketing”, management of fashion brands and the “acquisition and transfer of any title of rights to the image, name and/or pseudonym of artists, singers, performers, authors, models, natural and legal persons in general, for uses permitted by law including advertising, promotion and any other form of use” and finally “the creation, creation and management of websites, the relative supply of content and any activity of provision of services and consultancy connected to the Internet”.