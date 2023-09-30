These have been hours of great apprehension for Fedez. The singer is currently hospitalized at the Sacco Hospital in Milan due to internal bleeding caused by two ulcers. After the news of the operation, Chiara Ferragni she appeared on social media to thank everyone who was close to her family.

On Friday 29 September, Fedez broke the silence and revealed the reason for his hospitalization at the Sacco Hospital in Milan. The singer underwent an emergency operation due to two gastric ulcers which caused him tointernal bleeding. These were the words shared on his Instagram page:

In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life.

After Fedez’s words regarding his state of health, Chiara Ferragni also decided to break the silence on social media. No written words, but the digital entrepreneur she limited herself to sharing the emoticon of a heart to thank all those who were close to her family at this moment, even with just a simple message.

Fedez hospitalized, rumors circulating about the singer’s health status

Deianira Marzano made public some of the rumors about the digital entrepreneur and her husband and received a series of reports from some anonymous sources. Among the many messages received, we can read:

Goodbye bye. I’d like to point out that Ferragni is rushing back from Paris. Something must have happened here in Milan. She had shows tonight too. She put a story hand in hand with Biasi. Let’s hope nothing serious.