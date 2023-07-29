These are the words of the digital entrepreneur: “Think about it if you hadn’t been my Matildona how could my life have been different?”

In the last few hours a terrible mourning has struck Clare Ferragni. The digital entrepreneur gave her last farewell to Mati, the dog who was by her side for 13 years. Chiara greeted Mati for the last time on her Instagram page, with a post that moved everyone. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Everything I wanted to tell you I whispered in your ear these days, but anyway you already knew everything. In these thirteen years together you have been my little girl and at the same time my friend, always ready to keep me company and make me feel loved when I needed it most. It was enough for me to hug you and smell your perfume to feel at home because that’s exactly what you’ve always been: my family.

And you did even more, you ‘created’ what is our family: you were ‘Chiara Ferragni’s dog’ from that song that introduced me to my father in 2016. Think about it if you hadn’t been my Matildona like Could my life have been different?

